Cummings Elementary students to remain at LaRose for remainder of school year

A roof at the school collapsed in August, and repairs could be done by Spring. Still, MSCS hopes to "eliminate avoidable disruptions" during TCAP testing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Students, teachers and faculty of Cummings K-8 Optional School will continue to commute to LaRose Elementary until the end of the school year, Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said in an update.

A partial roof collapse at Cummings took place in August, bringing attention to a need for upgrades as well as new buildings in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district.

"Unexpected construction delays" have lead to the decision to keep students, teachers and faculty at LaRose, but MSCS estimates that repairs to Cummings could be finished as early as Spring 2023.

Still, MSCS said it is in "the best interest of students" to "eliminate avoidable disruptions" during the TCAP testing season.

"Principals Hendrix and McGuire, alongside teachers, classroom assistants, cafeteria workers, crossing guards and custodial workers have worked valiantly to create an environment where both Cummings and LaRose students are thriving," the statement from MSCS reads.

MSCS also cited "positive feedback from parents" with their "desire to offer students stability" as parts of their decision to let the students and staff of Cummings finish the year at LaRose.

For some time now, MSCS and county government have been trying to get additional funding for school upgrades and new buildings.

“We have over $500 million in deferred maintenance and it’s about time that we invest in it,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said after Cumming's collapse in August.

In 2021, the school district asked for an extra $55 million from County Commission for building projects and maintenance. Still, the Commission only approved $22 million from its capital improvement budget.

County Commissioner Van Turner said when it comes down to decision-making time, there is more than just the schools in emergency need.

“What ends up happening is that each year, we are trying to figure out a way to fund the improvements and needs of Regional One as well as those improvements and needs for the school system, and it’s just not enough money,” Turner said.

That has forced the county to split funding.

“It’s a tough call. You pin our young people against those who are in life or death situations and need of the trauma unit at Regional One,” Turner said.

One solution is to appeal to the state and federal governments.

“There is a surplus at the state that we are aware of and hope to tap into some of those funds,” said Turner.

Then, there is the option to raise county taxes.

“In order to get more revenue raised, you essentially have to have nine out of 13 commissioners support that,” Turner said.

With a portion of County Commissioners outside the city of Memphis, that has been difficult.