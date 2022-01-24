Current juniors and seniors from Memphis schools have just 5 days left to submit their Student Leaders application

The deadline for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program applications is Friday, January 28th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer vacation is four months away but the deadline for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program is quickly approaching. Memphis students have until Friday, January 28th to get their 2022 application.

The program is meant to give community-minded young students skills to be successful in the workforce through paid summer internships at local nonprofits. It is part of Bank of America's investment in youth and young adults to help them obtain work and leadership experience.

Last summer, two Memphis-based Student Leaders (Tytianna Pope from East High School and Landerson Young from Germantown High School) worked with New Memphis on special projects, such as engaging in conversations focused on social change, civil rights and how to build a more diverse and inclusive society and learned first-hand how to work in local organizations.

To become a Student Leader, one must:

Currently be a junior or senior in high school

Be able to participate in an 8‐week paid internship at a local nonprofit/charitable organization and work 35 hours a week*

Be legally authorized to work in the US without sponsorship through the end of September 2022

Be able to participate in a week‐long Student Leadership Summit in Washington, DC (July 25-30, 2022) (All expenses paid as part of Student Leaders. This week will be part of your 8‐ week experience.) *

Be a student in good standing at your school

NOT a family member of a Bank of America employee

*In-person events will be in line with local and national guidelines around gatherings and travel and may be subject to change.