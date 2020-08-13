Decision on school uniforms and school day times for Shelby County Schools announced

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night

As we approach the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, Shelby County Schools is adding additional guidance to the dress code and school day times for the virtual learning environment in an effort to ease the transition into virtual learning and provide consistency for families.

Dress Code Revision For Virtual Learning Environment

On Wednesday, August 12, revisions to the District’s student dress code were discussed with Board members during the Internal Board Operations Committee meeting. As discussed during the meeting, students will not be required to wear uniforms during virtual learning.

The following update explains the adjustment to the rules and regulations of the District’s dress code policy.

“Students are expected to look presentable regardless of the location in which learning occurs. To ensure continuity of expectations for appropriate dress while participating in the virtual learning environment, dress code requirements outlined [see policy #6021] for elementary, middle, and high shall apply. However, when a video of a student’s full body will not be captured, reasonable flexibility is provided for bottoms (e.g. pants, shorts, skirts) and footwear.”

Guidelines for appropriate dress in the virtual learning environment, including prohibitions, mirror the current dress code requirements for elementary, middle and high, and can be found HERE. The update is reflected on page four.

All students are expected to show up for school appropriately dressed in the virtual learning environment just as they are expected to in the traditional or face-to-face environment.

Flexibility, however, will be provided in the virtual learning environment for bottoms and footwear when the student’s full body will not be captured on video.

School Day Times For Virtual Learning Environment

In an effort to provide consistency for families across the District, Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray announced on Wednesday that each virtual learning school day will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. All teachers and students will follow this schedule each day school is in session.