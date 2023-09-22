Delano Elementary unveils new outdoor learning space and gym

The new gym doubles as a community shelter for Frayser because it's built to FEMA standards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Frayser elementary school is meeting kids where they are with a new type of classroom.

Delano Elementary School unveiled an outdoor learning space Friday morning. The space is built on concrete. There's no walls - just a roof.

School leaders said the space will allow students to go beyond the classroom walls, while keeping the structure of class.

The school also unveiled a new gym for kids, which doubles as a community shelter for Frayser because it's built to FEMA standards.