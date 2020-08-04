Delta Technical College enrolling for online classes in response to coronavirus pandemic

Classroom material will be covered online, and hands-on training will take place when students can safely return to campus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM DELTA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Delta Technical College is Now Enrolling for Blended Online Class and Hands-On Training Programs

April 7, 2020—Delta Technical College (DTC) has always proudly offered hands-on training and our goal is re-open our campus locations for students to physically return to class and receive hands-on lab training as soon as it is possible and safe to do so. However, in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, DTC is now offering students blended online classroom theory and hands-on lab training.

DTC worked in conjunction with the publishers of several programs’ textbooks to offer an interactive online environment for each program. The online learning platform is accessible via smart phone, laptop, tablet, or desktop computer. DTC understands there will be varying situations regarding students’ access to the online platform, and our team will be here to assist students on an individual basis.

Through online learning, DTC students will complete much of the classroom theory portion of their program. Then, when students can safely return to campus, their hands-on training in our labs will begin!

“DTC is confident we can provide students with a blended online and hands-on training experience that will help them begin the path toward a career that can offer life changing new opportunities. We are extremely grateful for all the essential workers who are currently helping to keep our communities healthy and safe, including medical assistants, truck drivers, and utility workers. DTC is proud that many of our own graduates are now essential workers, and we will continue to offer training to future students who are ready to gain new skills and join the workforce,” Beth Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Delta Technical College.

DTC is offering virtual appointments with the Admissions Team, who are available to chat by video or phone. Students can also receive a virtual tour, so they can explore DTC’s campus and see inside of our labs, classrooms, and more, all from the comfort of their homes.

DTC’s programs in allied health, mechanical trades, truck driving, and other skilled trades can offer stability and the opportunity to move forward in a new direction. All DTC programs are taught by instructors with real-world experience, to prepare students for the road ahead.

If you are interested in learning more, or to schedule a virtual appointment, please visit www.DeltaTechnicalCollege.com or call 866-733-6652.