DeSoto County approves new measures for parents who enroll children in schools but don't live there

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County officials are promising new punishments for parents who don’t live there but are enrolling their children in the DeSoto County Schools district.

The district said it's needed after they investigated hundreds of potential violators this past year.

Monday morning, DeSoto County Supervisors unanimously approved new measures to more strongly enforce district enrollments for families who do 'not' pay property taxes in the county.

Beginning in the upcoming school year, it will now be a misdemeanor to falsify residency information when enrolling a student, with a possible fine or up to six months in jail if convicted.

"It also applies to the person who allows a person to use their residence to falsify a document," said Michael Lee, Desoto County Supervisor.

DeSoto County Supervisors felt the previous penalty of a felony for parents caught and convicted was too harsh. They're hopeful the approval of the new ordinance will make it a quicker and easier process to penalize those in noncompliance.

"We needed this tool in order to enforce the grievances we have," said Ray Denison, Board President. “We have a lot of folks who want to be part of our school system, but they don't live in DeSoto County."

The supervisors said it's not just people coming in from Memphis, but also from Marshall County, Tate County, and Tunica County.

"We can sympathize with folks who want to be here, but if you want to be here you should move here,” said Denison.