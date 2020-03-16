DeSoto County School taking it "day by day" in decision making over how long to close schools

DeSoto County Schools will be closed until at least March 20th

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — During a special school board meeting Sunday, DeSoto County Schools superintendent Cory Uselton said the schools will closed until at least March 20th. There are not any cases of Coronavirus in DeSoto County, but closing the school will allow more time to disinfect them.

However the Centers for Disease Control recommended schools be closed for the next eight weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. Uselton said school leaders will keep parents updated with how long they plan to close the schools.

"I can’t remember a situation remotely similar to this one," Uselton said. "It’s something that school leaders don’t have any training for as far as a pandemic. Something you really never expect you would be dealing with."

So far, Uselton said the district will not follow recommendations of federal health officials.

"As I said, everything is going to be day by day because there is the possibility with the guidance that we receive tomorrow is different from the guidance today," Uselton said. "So, we're going to take the recommendations from the experts like we've been doing all along."

Hernando Elementary parent Cortney Moates said she's becoming more concerned than she was when she first learned about COVID-19.

"At first I was kind of like there are other viruses, but it seems like it’s getting really serious and I’m getting concerned about resources and jobs and what’s going to happen," Moates said.