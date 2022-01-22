DeSoto County Schools among top employers in Mississippi according to Forbes

DeSoto County Schools was the only school district named in Forbes' Best Employers for 2021 in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County Schools (DCS) has over 34,000 students and is the largest district in the state of Mississippi. Well, this school district is getting a little national attention.

In Forbes' Best Employers by State for 2021, DCS has been ranked in the top 20 for the state of Mississippi at number 12. And as far as education, DCS was ranked second behind University of Southern Mississippi (6), beating University of Mississippi (14) and Mississippi State University (15).

The magazine wrote that “The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees."