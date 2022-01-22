DeSoto County Schools among top employers in Mississippi according to Forbes

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County Schools (DCS) has over 34,000 students and is the largest district in the state of Mississippi. Well, this school district is getting a little national attention.
In Forbes' Best Employers by State for 2021, DCS has been ranked in the top 20 for the state of Mississippi at number 12. And as far as education, DCS was ranked second behind University of Southern Mississippi (6), beating University of Mississippi (14) and Mississippi State University (15).
The magazine wrote that “The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees."
"We are very excited to receive this honor especially considering the challenges that we have all faced over the last two years. This award is a testament to the hard work of all of our employees, and it shows how much pride our employees have in ensuring that our students receive the best education possible. That is why DeSoto County Schools is a nationally recognized organization," said DCS Superintendent Uselton in a statement.