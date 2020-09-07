Desoto County Schools release "Return-to-Learn Plan" for the 2020-2021 school year

Masks will only be recommended for staff and students, not required.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Mississippi's largest school district will not require masks for students when they return on August 6th.

The district superintendent made the announcement Wednesday as DCS released its "Return-to-Learn Plan" for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

Parents will have the option to let their kids go back to school or take classes online. That decision must be made by July 22.

Masks will only be recommended for staff and students. They are not required.

Students will get grab and go breakfast that can be eaten in class, and social distancing will be enforced in cafeteria lines