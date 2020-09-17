Desoto County Schools to shorten Fridays for students to allow for teacher planning

"In order to give teachers additional time to plan instruction during these challenging times, every Friday (beginning on September 25th) will be a 70% school day. During a normal school year, the tightly structured school day presents a challenge for teachers to plan appropriately, but the need for additional time is magnified during this unprecedented school year. Teachers have more responsibilities than ever before, and this planning time will allow teachers an opportunity to enhance instruction for all of their students for each upcoming week.