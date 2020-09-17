Desoto County Schools to shorten Fridays for students to allow for teacher planning

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Desoto County Schools is shortening its Friday school days starting September 25th to allow more time for teachers to plan.
The following email was sent to Desoto County parents to explain what this means for students.
"In order to give teachers additional time to plan instruction during these challenging times, every Friday (beginning on September 25th) will be a 70% school day. During a normal school year, the tightly structured school day presents a challenge for teachers to plan appropriately, but the need for additional time is magnified during this unprecedented school year. Teachers have more responsibilities than ever before, and this planning time will allow teachers an opportunity to enhance instruction for all of their students for each upcoming week.
Here are some details about 70% Fridays:
- 70% Fridays will begin on Friday, September 25th.
- On 70% Fridays, the school day will begin at the regular time and end two hours and fifteen minutes early for students. This will allow additional time for teachers to plan in their classrooms for the upcoming week.
- Bus riders will arrive at home approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes earlier on 70% Fridays.
- The 70% days will meet the Mississippi Department of Education instructional requirements for a regular school day.
- This schedule change only applies to the instructional minutes for in-person students.
- Lunches will be served on the 70% Fridays. Some schools may serve grab-and-go lunches on Fridays because of the revised schedule.
- This schedule will remain in place through at least December 18th.
- The dismissal schedule for Fridays is attached to this email."