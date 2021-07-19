DeSoto County Schools will not require students to wear masks for 2021-2022 school year

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County Schools says students will not have to wear masks in the upcoming school year.
Monday, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors were briefed on the district’s plans. Other points of emphasis in the district's back-to-school plan include a full school day schedule, a full-time nurse at each school, and field trips. visitors and assemblies will return to pre-2020 procedures. According to The DeSoto Times, the emergency medical director recommended unvaccinated teachers, staff, and students be screened weekly for COVID-19. The district has not said whether it will follow that advice.
The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends that masks should be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals (age 2 and older) who
are not fully vaccinated. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend universal masking for children in schools.