DeSoto County Schools will not require students to wear masks for 2021-2022 school year

Monday, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors were briefed on the district’s plans. Other points of emphasis in the district's back-to-school plan include a full school day schedule, a full-time nurse at each school, and field trips. visitors and assemblies will return to pre-2020 procedures. According to The DeSoto Times, the emergency medical director recommended unvaccinated teachers, staff, and students be screened weekly for COVID-19. The district has not said whether it will follow that advice.