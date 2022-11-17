'Oscars of Teaching' | Germantown teacher surprised with big award

Alexa Guynes, a 5th grade teacher at Dogwood Elementary in Germantown Municipal Schools, was named a recipient of the Milken Educator Award.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown teacher is being honored for her success in the classroom. Alexa Guynes, a 5th grade teacher at Dogwood Elementary in Germantown Municipal Schools, was named a recipient of the Milken Educator Award.

The award is one of the highest honors in education – dubbed the ‘Oscars of teaching’ by Teacher Magazine. She was recognized for her devotion to students and innovative teaching methods and lessons, such as her ‘Book a Day’ project, where she begins each class by reading a book out loud to students.

Guynes is the sole recipient from Tennessee for the 2022-23 school year. The award includes a $25,000 cash prize which Guynes can use however she chooses. Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley and Tennessee Department of Education Assistant Commissioner of Human Capital Brooke Amos surprised Guynes with the award at a school assembly Thursday.

"Ms. Guynes demonstrates unwavering care for every child in her classroom,” said Jason Manuel, Director of Schools, Germantown Municipal School District, in a news release. "Dogwood Elementary School has an incredible culture and she is a leader amongst her colleagues. Ms. Guynes makes learning fun and has a heart for students. She helps to challenge young minds, but also helps to grow her students as people. We could not be prouder to have Ms. Guynes represent Germantown Municipal School District on a national stage as a Milken Educator."