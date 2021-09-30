Dr. Antonio Burt appointed new chief executive officer of KIPP Memphis Public Schools

Most recently, Dr. Burt served as the chief of schools for Shelby County Schools.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The KIPP Memphis Public Schools (KMPS) board of directors announced the selection of Antonio Burt, Ed.D., as the organization’s new chief executive officer. He succeeds Dr. Kendra Ferguson, who retired after 20 years of service in various roles throughout the KIPP network. Dr. Burt will begin his tenure Nov. 8, 2021.

Dr. Burt is an education reformer devoted to closing the academic achievement gap for all children. Most recently, he served as the chief of schools for Shelby County Schools, where he was responsible for setting districtwide standards for school performance and student achievement. Dr. Burt earned national acclaim during his tenure as a school leader by turning two low-performing Memphis schools into models of student achievement by demonstrating years of consecutive growth in reading and math.

“Dr. Burt’s strengths align with the type of leadership we seek for KIPP schools,” said Kinnari Patel-Smyth, KIPP Foundation president. “He is a visionary leader in Memphis with a stellar record of transforming schools by putting students first at every step.”

Dr. Burt’s appointment culminates an extensive three-month search led by the board of directors with local and national candidates.

"We've remained laser-focused on selecting a candidate who not only has expertise in driving academic success but also shares the same commitment and passion for innovation and school improvement as our KIPP Memphis board does," said Ryan Gibbs, KIPP Memphis board chair. "We believe Dr. Burt has the qualifications and skills to move our network forward. His work at Shelby County Schools stands as an example of how data-informed leadership can have a transformative impact on student outcomes, and I am confident he will bring the same thoughtful approach to this role."

"I am deeply honored to be selected as the new chief executive officer of KIPP Memphis Public Schools," said Dr. Antonio Burt, CEO of KIPP Memphis. "To be successful, I will focus on student achievement; commit to engaging communities; and elevate student and family voices. I will work with a hands-on, students-first mindset to maximize the potential of this network of schools. I look forward to leading the KIPP Memphis network and working with its students, staff and families."