E.A. Harrold students in Millington to temporarily move to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Beginning Friday, January 15th through Friday, January 22nd all E.A. Harrold students will attend school virtually. Due to an uptick in quarantined E.A. Harrold staff members, the building of E.A. Harrold will be closed for students and staff during this time.

Our teachers will be in communication with their students and will send specific updates around next week’s virtual learning very soon. We will still observe Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, January 18th and there will be no virtual classes and no food pick up on that day. During this closure, we will still be available to answer any questions and help you remotely.

Food pick up is available during the building closure and the schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 15th – Pick up at Millington Elementary or Millington Central High School @ 11:30AM – 12:30PM

Tuesday, January 19th through Thursday, January 21st – Pick up will be at Millington Elementary or Millington Central High School @ 12:00PM – 12:45PM

Friday, January 22nd – Pick up will be at Millington Elementary or Millington Central High School @ 11:30AM – 12:30PM