Early dismissal for several schools in the Mid-South due to severe weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in the Mid-South will dismissal early on Wednesday, April 13, because of expected severe weather, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.
The following schools are scheduled to dismiss early:
- North Panola School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
- Senatobia Elementary School - Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
- Senatobia Middle & High Schools - Dismissing at 11:55 a.m.
- South Panola School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.
What you should do during a tornado warning:
- If you're in a house, go to the basement if there is one. Otherwise, get to the smallest room in the center of the home like a closet or bathroom.
- Stay away from all windows.
- Cover your head if possible by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress on top of you.
- If you're in an apartment building, get to the lowest floor possible or seek shelter in interior stairwells. The next safest place again is away from windows in an interior room like a closet, bathroom or hallway.