x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Early dismissal for several schools in the Mid-South due to severe weather threat

Memphis and areas in the Mid-South are expected to get strong thunderstorms, with strong wind, hail and a chance of tornadoes Wednesday, April 13.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in the Mid-South will dismissal early on Wednesday, April 13, because of expected severe weather, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. 

The following schools are scheduled to dismiss early:

  • North Panola School District - Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Senatobia Elementary School - Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
  • Senatobia Middle & High Schools - Dismissing at 11:55 a.m.
  • South Panola School District - Dismissing at 12 p.m.

What you should do during a tornado warning:

  • If you're in a house, go to the basement if there is one. Otherwise, get to the smallest room in the center of the home like a closet or bathroom.
  • Stay away from all windows.
  • Cover your head if possible by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress on top of you.
  • If you're in an apartment building, get to the lowest floor possible or seek shelter in interior stairwells. The next safest place again is away from windows in an interior room like a closet, bathroom or hallway.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Enroll students for PreK, find jobs within Memphis-Shelby County Schools