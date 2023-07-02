What's old is new again: East High unveils new TV studio (and it might look familiar)

The new Mustang TV studio made its debut Tuesday morning, and it features the former ABC24 news set, which we donated to the school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What's old is new again for students at East High School in Memphis. The new Mustang TV studio made its debut Tuesday morning, and it features the former ABC24 news set, which we donated to the school.

The school's new studio will give students more hands-on experience with audio, TV, and news.

“To be able to do this work and, I just love it,” said student Cash Ward.

“This was a ribbon-cutting for the mustang TV Studios. What we have been able to do is actually execute that today,” said Marshonn Calvin, Audio Video Production Program Director and Instructor for MSCS. “What we have been able to create is a full functioning TV studio.”

“When they started the AV Program with Mr. Calvin, they started with one camera, one green screen and I think a couple of chairs and to see where we are now, it’s amazing,” said Ward.

“We are providing opportunities for these kids to be in filmmaking, broadcast journalism and putting them in all types of competitions. So, we already started doing that last year with no equipment,” said Calvin.

The need for the new studio came as ABC24 was working on our own new set.

“ABC24, we were looking at a new set and we knew we wanted to do something with our old set. Before we could even think about it, Marshonn Calvin at East, you know the Mustangs or Mustang TV, they were developing a program. He reached out to me and our Director of Technology and our production Director. So, Christopher Green and Shango Cooke and said, ‘Hey, we need help’,” said Christopher Franklin, Marketing Director for WATN ABC24.

“You all have really been a blessing to us, and we really thank the ABC24 family for everything y’all have been able to do for us here at East High School,” said Calvin.

“It was very cool that the timing worked out well for us to give them a set that they so desperately needed,” said Franklin. “I was honored to be able to help, to be able to invest in his kids and his program. Because he has a track record of success. We knew that this was an investment worth making.”

“I just want to say ABC24 for being able to give us a blessing of the new set,” said Calvin.