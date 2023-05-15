East High students focus on mental health healing through art

‘Grounded' is an organization created by Memphis artists to help younger people use art as a way to inspire healing and a better wellbeing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Students at East High School showcased how mental health healing can be inspired by creativity during a special event Monday.

‘Grounded' is an organization created by Memphis artists to help younger people use art as a way to inspire healing and a better wellbeing. Experts say data shows the arts can help heal trauma and improve behavioral outcomes.

During Monday’s event, East High students showed off their work through poetry readings, an art installation, and more.

“This really helped me know that instead of bottling up my emotions, instead of just keeping everything to myself, I can share it with people. And help both myself and other people,” said one student.