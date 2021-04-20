Educators from northeast Mississippi nominated for administrator and teacher of the year

Mississippi Department of Education announces finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — When you’re good at your chosen profession, some say the reward comes in the form of your work. Others are recognized in a more tangible way.

The finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year were announced by the Mississippi Department of Education. Two educators from schools in the northeast part of the state are included.

Lawhon Elementary School second grade English Language Arts teacher Leslie Tally and Tupelo Middle School Principal Mark Enis are finalists for the awards.

Here is the Mississippi Department of Education’s description of the awards: “The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.”

The recipients will be announced during a virtual ceremony Thursday, April 29 at 4 pm.