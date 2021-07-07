Enrollment climbing in all virtual school in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — It's hard to believe the first day of school for many students in Memphis and Shelby County is just over a month away. For some, virtual learning wasn't all bad. In fact, so far at least 174 students from 3rd to 12th grades in the Collierville Schools district have signed up to learn full-time from home this school year.
When the Collierville Virtual Academy was announced two months ago, more than 500 students expressed interest in enrolling.
Germantown Municipal School District just added an all-virtual school option and opened enrollment last week.