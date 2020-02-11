'Every student has a different story' | Last day to apply for TN Promise

The scholarship and mentoring program aims to increase the number of students enrolled in college in our state.

TENNESSEE, USA — Parents and students, you have just a few hours left to apply for the Tennessee Promise.

The scholarship can help cover tuition and the cost of mandatory fees not covered by the Pell grant, the HOPE scholarship, or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

Students will also receive a mentor to help guide them through the college admissions process.

TN Achieves is encouraging more students to apply.

"The class of 2021 application began serval weeks ago 40% below where we were this time last year," said TN Achieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. "So it was a very eye-opening moment for all partners involved with Tennessee Promise, so what we've done is close the gap to 14% but we are not satisfied."

To apply online, you'll need the student's name, birthday and social security number.