Extra Yard for Teachers nominations sign up now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is your school feeling lucky?

A lucky elementary school or schools in the Mid-South will be selected in a contest for upwards of $6,500 in the seventh annual Extra Yard for Teachers Week supported by the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Nominations are being accepted now.

Extra Yard for Teachers Week is an annual salute to teachers in recognition of their hard work and dedication. This year's Extra Yard for Teachers Week is September 10-18.



In addition, the College Football Playoff Foundation will be doing a special "BIG DAY" on September 14th with the chance for one School to win an additional $1,000.



Extra Yard for Teachers is the primary platform of the College Football Playoff Foundation, whose mission is to elevate the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers.



The American Athletic Conference is again teaming up with Donorschoose.org to supply a substantial gift of $6,500 per member institution to help benefit teachers in their respective communities.

As an effort to help select the winning school or schools in the Mid-South, the University of Memphis is seeking nominations from all elementary schools that click here between now and September 15th. Simply logon and submit a claim or claims for resources totaling anywhere from $100 - $6,500 and make sure to reference #EYFTTigers2021 in your submission. The lucky school or schools will be contacted on Sept. 17th.

Visit the College Football Playoff Foundation website and follow @CFPExtraYard on social media to learn more about Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

Educator Appreciation Day with the Memphis Tigers will be on Saturday, Sept. 25 when Memphis faces UTSA at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. All teachers and education industry professionals, friends and family receive special pricing and block seating to enjoy the game together.