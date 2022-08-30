x
Education

Art gallery at Brooks Museum focuses on visual literacy for families

Inside Art at the Brooks Museum is the only family hands-on gallery throughout Tennessee.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inside Art, is a hands on gallery currently at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art that focuses on visual literacy. 

It is the only family art gallery of its kind in Tennessee, and includes elements of reading, seeing, exploring, relaxing and other features. 

A part of this exhibit that guests may find interesting is the "Dream" gallery. Different paintings are shown in a visual above you, and there is an option to choose different songs and sound effects that you think goes with each painting. While watching the video play, there is an area where guests can lay back and relax. 

Credit: Meka Wilson
Credit: Meka Wilson
Credit: Meka Wilson

Every part of this exhibit includes a unique entrance about the section, as well as information in relation to the exhibits in the museum. There is also the interactive aspect of this gallery, which involves dress up, hunting for clues, making art of your own, and coloring. 

Credit: Meka Wilson
Credit: Meka Wilson

Guests are able to share their creations from this exhibit, by using #insideart and #BrooksMuseum hashtags on social media. Brooks Museum is free on Wednesdays and open until 8pm. Check their website for other open hours. 

