x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Education

Memphis-based FedEx gives $1 million to Tennessee State for student assistance

FedEx Corp. is giving Tennessee State University $1 million to help students finish their degrees and be prepared for the workforce.
Credit: FedEx

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx Corp. is giving Tennessee State University $1 million to help students finish their degrees and be prepared for the workforce.

The university says FedEx has pledged a total of $5 million to assist four historically Black colleges and universities. The other three are LeMoyne-Owen College, Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University. 

The funds are also to help support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Previous initiatives between the four schools and FedEx include endowed scholarships at Jackson State, Tennessee State and LeMoyne-Owen; a career readiness program at Mississippi Valley State; and leadership summits at Tennessee State and Jackson State.
TSU to receive $1M from FedEx as part of HBCU initiative to enhance student success and access to corporate America
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) - Tennessee State University is receiving $1 million from FedEx Corporation to help students complete their degrees and prepare them for the workforce. The funds will also provide relief support to students, faculty, and staff impacted by the pandemic.
Tnstatenewsroom |Feb 10, 2021

Related Articles