FedEx gives $100,000 scholarship endowment to Mississippi Valley State University

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Cares is giving Mississippi Valley State University a $100,000 scholarship endowment to support inclusion and empower economic opportunity.

According to a release, the scholarship announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of a $1 million pledge by FedEx to MVSU to fund a customized career readiness program, part of a $5 million commitment to four HBCUs in Mississippi in Tennessee.

FedEx Logistics currently operates a satellite office on the MVSU campus staffed with qualified students.

"FedEx Logistics is committed to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and this is a clear example," said Dr. Udo Lange, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics. "I am proud of our full-circle relationship with MVSU. FedEx Logistics will continue breaking down barriers so that underrepresented groups have a roadmap to access and achieve success."

The endowment by FedEx will help in achieving MVSU's goal that no student is turned away because of the inability to pay for their education. Eligibility will depend on a student's satisfactory academic standing, as determined by the university.