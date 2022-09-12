Fifth annual MSCS 'Necessity Drive' set for Friday

Items that MSCS are asking for include deodorant, foam hand sanitizer, socks, undergarments, disinfectant wipes and face masks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will be hosting a donation drive to benefit under-resourced families of students who attend school in Memphis and surrounding areas.

On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the "5th Annual Necessity Drive" will take place at East High School. Items that MSCS are asking for include deodorant, foam hand sanitizer, socks, undergarments, disinfectant wipes and face masks.

These items can be dropped off earlier than the day of the drive at the MSCS Family & Community Engagement Office located at 160 South Hollywood Street in Room 164.

MSCS also has a cash app where donations are accepted: $MSCSSTRONG

Two months ago MSCS released TCAP report data revealing that students attending Memphis-Shelby County Schools are improving in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math, despite heavy criticisms of the administration’s ability to help students progress.

According to TCAP data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) for 2022 testing in MSCS district, 22% of all students performed at grade level in ELA, with 4% of those students exceeding grade level requirements.

The data also shows that 13% of all students in the district met grade level requirements in math, with 3% of those students exceeding grade level requirements.

When comparing 2021 test scores to 2022 test scores, students made significant improvements, showing upward trends.