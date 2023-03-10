Final Memphis 13 mural unveiled at Gordon Achievement Academy

62 years ago Tuesday, the Memphis 13 enrolled into predominantly white schools, integrating the city’s public school system.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The final installment of the Memphis 13 murals is now up at Gordon Achievement Academy, where four of the students attended school.

62 years ago Tuesday, the Memphis 13 enrolled into predominantly white schools, integrating the city’s public school system.

Members of the Memphis 13 were on hand for the unveiling, and said it was the perfect way to remember such a historic moment.

“We're just proud. We're just proud of what we did. It was a struggle but we are proud,” said Sharon Malone.