For 10th year, Ole Miss ranks among top public universities nationally

U.S. News & World Report names Ole Miss top university in state, among top 100 in nation.

OXFORD, Mississippi — The University of Mississippi has ranked in the top 100 of public universities across the nation for the last decade, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Ole Miss ranked No. 77 among public universities in the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges released today (Sept. 14). The ranking places UM as the highest-ranked university in Mississippi. It was also recognized as a top Best Value School among public universities.

"The University of Mississippi has a long tradition of leading the state in academic excellence, nationally-competitive programs and life-changing learning experiences," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "It is reaffirming to be recognized year in and year as the top-ranked university in the state and among the top public universities in the nation.

"This consistent ranking is a result of the hard work and exceptional talent that our faculty and staff pour into serving our students at the highest levels."

Other significant rankings for Ole Miss released this week include:

Best Value Schools – No. 34 among public universities

Business Undergraduate Programs – No. 61 among public universities

Offering one of the most competitive and affordable tuition rates in the country, UM ranks as a top Best Value School among public universities with other institutions such as the universities of North Carolina, Kansas and Georgia, among others. By design, the Best Value Schools rankings place significant emphasis on affordability for students who may be eligible for need-based aid.

"Access to outstanding education is an important element of our university's mission and purpose, and we are proud of being able to offer programs that prepare students for a lifetime at an affordable rate," said Noel Wilkin, UM provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. "These outstanding programs and rankings are the result of caring faculty and staff, who are dedicated to student success."

For 36 years, the U.S. News ranking has been one of the most widely referenced measurements of undergraduate programs. To calculate the top schools, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures, including graduation rates, retention rates and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 35 percent to each school's overall score.