Frayser Community PTSA hosts virtual STEM Plus Family Night

“We see what our community needs and our children need. We try to help provide it as best we can,” said Regenia Dowell, Frayser Community PTSA.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No pandemic can stop the drive for a good education.

All across the Mid-South, there has been a push for students to participate in STEM studies.That is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease shows us the latest virtual effort in the Frayser community.

For the Frayser Community PTSA, it is simple.

“We see what our community needs and our children need. We try to help provide it as best we can,” said Regenia Dowell, Frayser Community PTSA.

There has been an effort to get more students involved in STEM studies, but not all students have access.

“It’s very important that these students at least have an idea of what STEM is. A lot of them do not have that taught at school in early ages,” said Dowell.

That is where the Frayser Community PTSA comes in. They are hosting their annual STEM Plus Family Night. This time, it is going virtual.

“In order to make sure that our children have a chance at life, have the opportunity to compete, we want to introduce them to as much as possible,” said Dowell.

Students submit STEM projects. The winner of the elementary, middle, and high school levels will receive $100 toward their MLGW bill and a laptop.

The pandemic has no power over the strive for excellence! The Frayser Community PTSA is continuing with their annual STEM Plus Family Night. This year, it's virtual. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) October 19, 2020

“We’re offering the incentives to incentivize the parents to help the children because that’s all important. If parents are engaged with their children’s education, you’ll get a much better product for the children,” said Dowell. “We have gotten projects off the PTSA website that have items in your home that you can use for the STEM because it is a pandemic.”

That means no excuse for pushing toward excellence.

“We have diamonds here in Frayser. These children will amaze you,” said Dowell. “The whole event is a win-win for our children, our families, and our community.”