Free back-to-school shots offered by Health Department, community partners

If you couldn't make it to this event, the next back-to-school shots will be offered on Aug. 6.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As students are set to return to school within weeks, partners of the health department are doing their part to keep kids healthy.

The Health Department teamed up with community partners on Saturday to give out free back-to-school shots. Doctors say it is important for children to stay up-to-date on these shots as diseases like Measles, though nearly wiped out, are still around.

"All of these things are out there and lurking," Dr. Sandy Arnold of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said. "[They] can be introduced from other countries, and we need to keep all of our kids vaccinated, so we can keep these diseases out of our population."

Partners to the Health Department for these events have included Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, UT Health Science Center and MATA.