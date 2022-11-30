How you can sign up for free books for children grades K-2 this Holiday season

The Tennessee Department of Education is offering books for free as part of its Reading 360 initiative.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced Wednesday they are opening up an opportunity for parents to order free at-home reading resources this winter for any of their children in grades K-2.

Through a partnership with the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), the TDOE said they want to encourage at-home reading practice to help young learners become stronger readers outside of the classroom.

How to Order

All Tennessee families can order one booklet pack for each of their kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade students using this site. The order will be delivered to the mailing address provided.

This launch is part of the family component of the state’s Reading 360 initiative to help boost strong reading skills amongst Tennessee students.

A decodable is a book or story carefully sequenced to include letter sounds and words familiar to readers that allow them to practice important phonics and decoding skills at their grade level. Families can read decodables at home with their children to help them sound out words and build their reading skills.