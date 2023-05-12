Free grocery store opens for students and families at Treadwell International Community School

Memphis-Shelby County Schools joined with Goodr, a hunger relief company, to open the store for students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools opened a free grocery store for students at Treadwell International Community School.

MSCS cut the ribbon on the project Friday morning, May 12, 2023. MSCS partnered with Goodr, a hunger relief company, to open an in-school Goodr Grocery Store at the school on Highland.

The grocery store will provide nutritious food to the more than 600 students at Treadwell and their families during the school year.

The store is right next to Treadwell's resource room, which has things like clothes and hygiene products for students in need.

“Strengthening our community in turn strengthens our schools and students,” said MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams in a news release. “We thank our community partners for their support – providing impactful resources for students and families after the school bell rings.”

"This is a great opportunity for our District and the new Treadwell International Community School to sow seeds in our community,” said Sunya Payne, MSCS Director of Family and Community Engagement. “It allows them to realize their mission of becoming a community school by feeding and nourishing the community with the foods that support a healthy lifestyle."

Experts say hunger is known to affect not only a child’s daily school performance, but lead to more long-term problems with health, academic learning, and psychosocial behavior.