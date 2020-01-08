Free laptops and tablets to be given to Shelby County Schools students starting August 3

Pre-K to 8th grade students will be issued tablets in protective cases, students grades 9-12 will be issued laptops with carrying cases

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As Shelby County Schools students head back to school in a way like never before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Local 24 News is here to help you with questions facing parents.

Since SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced the first part of the 2020-2021 school year will be completely virtual, there have been lots of questions about how it will work.

We're asking what you want to know, from how students without computers or laptops will learn, access to the internet, and just how SCS-issued devices will be distributed to families.

Now through August 7th, SCS invites parents for Microsoft Teams training. School leaders say that's the virtual system students will use to safely meet and have classes and groups to work together. Parents are being encouraged to attend one of several sessions to make sure their child is set up for the virtual school year.

We’re on a HISTORIC journey to 1:1 education, 21st century technology and project based learning that changes the landscape of how we educate students — even beyond our thoughts and dreams for Reimagining 901. https://t.co/wK39efH7j3 — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) August 1, 2020

The software will be the link for SCS students and teachers as they use one of the more 95,000 laptop or tablet devices to be issued to students starting Monday, August 3. School leaders say they will let parents know the scheduled date to pick up their child's device.

Beyond the classroom, we’ve provided meals, instructional resources and launched social emotional hotlines to help our families during this public health crisis. We understand the increased economic burdens, and will be mindful as we set expectations for the virtual dress code. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) July 31, 2020

Who gets a device?

You get a device, you get a device, you get a device! Each SCS student will get a laptop or table. If there are multiple students in a household, each will be able to learn from their very own device without having to share.

Pre-K to eighth grade students will be issued tablets in protective cases. Students grades 9 to 12 will be issued laptops with carrying cases.

Internet connectivity

SCS says shoddy connections or lack of home internet will not be an excuse for getting homework turned in on time. Hotspots will be issued to students receiving devices. Unlike the laptops and tablets, there will only be one hotspot per house with multiple students. Each hotspot can connect up to 5 devices.

Safe and secure virtual learning

Predators manage to compromise any account available and kids need just as much protection or even more. The free devices will come equipped with security features. Antivirus software means lessons and children are both protected from online invasions of any kind.