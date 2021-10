The service is available free for anyone with a Germantown Community Library card.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking to improve your skills for the business world? The Germantown Community Library is now offering access to LinkedIn Learning to its patrons.

LinkedIn Learning is an online tool that features course videos to help you learn new skills. You can earn certificates that can be submitted to HR departments as well.

Germantown Community Library now has an institutional subscription to the service, and that means it's free for anyone with a Germantown Community Library card.