Germantown Education Commission names its Teacher of the Year and Youth Excellence Scholarship winner

At the conclusion of the school year, each of the winners of the monthly award winners are considered for Teacher of the Year and the Youth Excellence Scholarship.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM CITY OF GERMANTOWN:

Education Commission Names Teacher of the Year and Youth Excellence Scholarship Recipient

At the conclusion of the school year, each of the winners of the monthly award winners are considered for Teacher of the Year and the Youth Excellence Scholarship.

Each month during the school year, Germantown Education Commission members award a Teacher of the Month and Youth Excellence winner. At the conclusion of the school year, each of the winners of the monthly Youth Excellence Award are considered for a scholarship. In addition, all recipients of the Teacher of the Month award are considered for Teacher of the Year.

The recipient of the 2021 Teacher of the Year award is Dr. Stacy Stevens, a third grade language arts and social studies teacher at Riverdale School. Dr. Stevens spent the last 16 years as a school counselor after originally working in the classroom for six years.

With the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, she chose to return to the classroom to meet the challenges of virtual teaching. Her ability to connect with students was not impeded by the computer screen and led to a successful year for Dr. Stevens and her students.

She fully embraced the Germantown goal of lifelong learning and took it to a new level by combining her teaching and counseling skills in a way that encouraged, challenged and supported her virtual students. In addition, Dr. Stevens has made a difference at Riverdale for more than 13 years through support of the theater program, Environmental Club, Girls Club, Sunshine Committee and Green Schools Pilot Program.

The recipient of the 2021 Youth Excellence Scholarship is Margaret Fischer, a senior at Houston High School. Better known as Meg, she is the epitome of a Germantown girl. She is dedicated to excellence in all her endeavors and diligent in her work habits – both academic and in our community.

In addition to an almost perfect 4.0 unweighted grade point average, Meg is a member of the National Honors Society, the Honors Academy and the Houston High Student Government Association. Equally impressive is her artistic ability; she was selected as a finalist to have a painting displayed at the International Airport in Memphis this year.