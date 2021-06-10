Germantown Elementary celebrates learning about different cultures with 'parade' of boxes

This year, the school used a parade of boxes to unite both virtual and in-person students.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A parade of boxes helped students learn about different countries around the world Thursday at Germantown Elementary School.

Usually, the school hosts an international festival to show off what the children have learned about places around the globe.

Each child from each grade at the school created a box depicting the cultures of the countries they focused on this year.