Germantown football players share the excitement of National Read Across America Day

Germantown High School football players, including former player Kody Jones, who now plays for Michigan, read to kids at Germantown Elementary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday is 'National Read Across America Day' and area students and schools are getting into the fun of learning.

The National Education Association created the day as a way to encourage children to read. It partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises for its 1998 launch and scheduled it to fall on or around the author's birthday, March 2nd.

'Read Across America Day' later developed into a year-round program with special celebrations in March. The partnership with Dr. Seuss ended in 2019, but the day lives on.

Germantown High School football players took part in a special way, by reading to kids at Germantown Elementary.

Former player Kody Jones, who now plays for Michigan, also joined in. ABC 24’s Elvis Hardwick captured the excitement.