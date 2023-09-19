Germantown High biology teacher honored for going the distance for her students

AutoZone Liberty Bowl held their 'Big Day for Teachers' event Tuesday by surprising biology teacher Deborah Folis with a $1,000 check.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Germantown High School teacher was honored Tuesday for going the extra mile.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl held their 'Big Day for Teachers' event Sept. 19, 2023, by surprising biology teacher Deborah Folis with a $1,000 check to spend on supplies for her classroom.

Folis has been teaching for 34 years, 28 of those at Germantown High School. She is also chair of the Germantown High School science department.

She said the money will help students with more hands-on learning.

“Especially with science, with biology, we can always use supplies for our classroom,” said Folis. “The more we can get the kids to do hands-on, the better benefit they're going to get from it. So absolutely, a $1,000 gift card will go a long way.”

Folis said she plans to share the award with other teachers in her department.

The ‘Big Day for Teachers’ kicked off the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week, which is part of a nationwide celebration in recognition of teachers.

“The Big Day For Teachers and Extra Yard for Teachers Week is all about supporting and celebrating teachers in our community,” said Harold Graeter, Associate Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We’re proud to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation in recognizing Deborah Folis for her many years as an educator, her service to Germantown High School and most importantly, for making a positive difference in the lives of her students.”