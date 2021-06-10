Germantown launches online school

Germantown Online Academy of Learning will open in August.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District created a new goal, literally. Thursday the district announced the opening of Germantown Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), an online school for grades 6-12.

District leaders say online instruction will be provided by Tennessee-certified teachers. Also, students will have access to tutors via a third-party LiveTutor program provided through Pearson Connexus.

According to GMSD, GOAL will have its own principal and a small GMSD staff. Students will have opportunities to take part in social networking events and extra-curricular activities including such as athletics and (non-co-curricular) fine arts.

Click here for more information.