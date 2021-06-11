Germantown Municipal School District announces two new principals

GMSD announced the new principal for Houston Middle School as well as the principal for the new online school.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Municipal School District names Dr. Heather Fisher as the Principal of the Germantown Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) and ShaMira Davis as the Principal of Houston Middle School.

Dr. Heather Fisher has been named as the first Principal of the Germantown Online Learning Academy (GOAL). As the first stand-alone virtual school in GMSD, GOAL will provide an additional choice for learning for families in Germantown.

Dr. Fisher began her education career in 1996 with legacy Shelby County Schools. She has been with Dogwood Elementary since 1999, serving as a teacher and since GMSD’s inception as an Assistant Principal. Dr. Fisher received her B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Memphis in 1996. She received her M. ED, Ed. S in Administration and Supervision, and Ed. D in Educational Leadership from Union University.

Dr. Fisher has a passion for education and continuous learning. She cares deeply about the students, teachers, and parents that she works with each and every day. Dr. Fisher is a Germantown resident and member of Leadership Germantown Class of 2021. She has a heart for service. Her favorite educational quote is from David Perkins, "Learning is a consequence of thinking.” In her new role, she will serve as the Principal as well as the academic counselor to our 6th-12th grade students who choose to enroll in GOAL.

“We could not be more confident in Dr. Fisher’s ability to lead this new venture,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel. “Her attention to detail and her hard work ethic will help catapult our online school to success.”

ShaMira Davis has been named the new Principal of Houston Middle School. “This opportunity brings my education journey full circle,” said Mrs. Davis, who began her career over 20 years ago as a fifth grade teacher for one of Houston Middle School’s historical feeder schools.

She has served in the capacity of Assistant Principal in legacy Shelby County Schools and for the last seven years as an Instructional Supervisor with Germantown Municipal School District. Mrs. Davis has led Professional Development and Teacher Evaluations at the district level, and has been vigilantly committed to working alongside our teachers to develop their craft.

Mrs. Davis holds her Ed.S. in Administration Supervision from Union University, a Masters of Education from the University of LaVerne California, and a BA from the University of LaVerne.

“With a talent for interpreting data, developing teachers, and increasing student achievement, we know Mrs. Davis will help usher Houston Middle School into a place of greatness,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel.