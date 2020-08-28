“It was an honor to be chosen to do that and it was very important because you can see the importance of wearing a mask," said George Underwood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each day, we aim to keep you, our viewers, updated with the latest on the pandemic. We speak with health officials weekly to ensure you have the information you need to know.

Today, we have a special update from Germantown Municipal School District students. Our Brittani Moncrease shows us what they have to say.

Kids are also living through this pandemic and have heard the dos and don’ts.

For the City of Germantown, the students have their own special message.

Sometimes the biggest messages can come from the smallest senders.

George Underwood and Dillon Hennings are Germantown students with a message to mask up.

“The principal chose us and it just felt really good, so we decided to do it,” said Underwood.

“I had to wear a scientist coat because I was a scientist,” said Hennings.

Underwood was the host.

“When we got there, they had it so easy for us. They had teleprompters and huge cameras and a green screen. It was really cool to see that setup,” said Underwood.

It is all part of a series of informational videos featuring students in the district. They cover topics such as washing your hands and wearing masks.

“My favorite part was doing the experiment. Without the mask I could blow out the candle, but with the mask I couldn’t,” said Hennings.

They showed first-hand the importance of masking up, even at a young age.

“It was an honor to be chosen to do that and it was very important because you can see the importance of wearing a mask when you see a video like that. They’re trying so hard to explain it to people - why it’s so important, because there are still people who don’t wear a mask out in public, but you need to,” said Underwood. “It’s important because my masks are for protecting you, but it’s mostly for protecting other people.”

Wearing masks is something these guys have adjusted to, as it is now the new normal.

“It was very hard at the start, but it got easier as we went on,” said Underwood.

“It was very hard. I couldn’t breathe, but then it got easier,” said Hennings.

With a huge audience watching, it seems their message has come across pretty clearly.

“I feel like they saw it. I feel like all the schools saw it. They’re like, ‘Oh, got to get my mask,'” said Hennings.