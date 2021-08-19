Germantown Schools investigating assistant principal, history teacher for anti-Semitic Facebook post

Houston High School assistant principal Janna Matykiewicz compared vaccination cards to the yellow stars Jewish people wore during the Holocaust.

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — Houston High School assistant principal Janna Matykiewicz and history teacher Tony Benzing are being investigated by Germantown Municipal School District for anti-Semitic posts on Facebook.

Matykiewicz posted "What's the difference between vaccination papers and a yellow star? 82 years." Benzing defended the post. GMSD said it does not support the misuse of the trauma of the Holocaust or any part of the Jewish past for political purposes.

Here is the full statement from GMSD:

"Germantown Municipal School District does not condone the misappropriation or misuse of the Jewish past for political purposes. The trauma of the Holocaust should not be taken lightly, or diminished in any form or fashion. Any behavior that perpetuates the pain and hurt of one group of people has no place in our schools.

It is important that all families, staff, and community members feel welcome and valued, and we are committed to supporting any stakeholders that have felt marginalized by any such statement or sentiment. If our students or staff, specifically our Jewish families, need support, our district is ready to work with individuals or groups. Our District values all input from our students, parents, and families.

One of Germantown Municipal School District's core objectives is that our staff recognizes & celebrates the diversity of all students and provides opportunities for inclusive practices. It is essential that every student and staff member feel safe and respected on our campuses."

A petition has been started by a student at the high school demanding both employees be fired. As of Thursday at 6 pm, more than 1,300 people have signed it.

