Germantown Schools: "Full intentions" to have schools ready for Aug. 9 return amid water crisis

"We are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe and smooth return to school," said GMSD.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Leaders with the Germantown Municipal School District said Tuesday they have “full intentions” to have schools ready as the city deals with continuing water restrictions.

Currently, much of Germantown is under an order to only use tap water for flushing toilets, after a diesel fuel leaked into the supply during a recent power outage.

GMSD said it is actively working to find solutions for each school affected should the water crisis continue.

In a letter to parents, GMSD said, “The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community are of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe and smooth return to school. Our team is diligently exploring solutions to overcome the challenges posed by a lack of potable water at Dogwood Elementary School, Farmington Elementary School, and Riverdale K-8 School.

Rest assured that we are exploring all avenues with full intentions to have our schools ready for staff to return next week and to welcome our students back on August 9th, as originally planned.

We recognize that clear communication is crucial during this time, and we want to keep you informed every step of the way. In the coming days, we will be sharing our comprehensive plans with our staff members, outlining all necessary arrangements and precautions for their arrival on campus next week.

Additionally, prior to the first day of school, we will communicate with families regarding our detailed plans to ensure a safe and enjoyable learning environment for your children.”