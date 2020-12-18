How this Germantown student & author is using sign language to help others become better readers

"I just want to be a part of teaching something that can really be beneficial for all students," said student author Alexa Morris.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown High School student has penned a book. But for students to read better, she's teaching them a language that she says will make them better readers. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

When most of us think about literacy campaigns, we simply think reading or books. Well, a Germantown High School student is on a mission to help us rethink that. She's started "From A Black Girls Literacy Campaign." The campaign teaches students a very useful language to improve reading skills.

"I just want to be a part of teaching something that can really be beneficial for all students," said student author Alexa Morris.

Alexa Morris is teaching sign language. She started in July of last year during the pandemic because she said, research shows...

"When introduced from first through the third grades, it (sign language) can speed up speech development, and it can result in higher reading levels.”

Morris has also written a book entitled, "From A Black Girl to All Black Girls Poems and Monologues Volume 1". She said it was written to help close the literacy gap with Black and Brown students worldwide. And she's found a way to give back with sales from the book.

"One way I'm giving back is for every five of my books sold, one is donated to a teacher. Right now, we have twenty-four (24) books," said Morris.

Changing the world one finger or hand movement at a time or one word at a time is local good news.