City of Germantown approves '3G' resolution

The measure voted on Monday could take nine years before everything is final, although most don't expect it will take that long.

The city of Germantown voted Monday night to approve a deal that would resolve the years-long dispute over the future of the suburb's three namesake schools.

The deal calls for giving the proceeds of selling Germantown High School to build a new high school in Cordova and also selling Germantown Middle School and Germantown Elementary School to Germantown.

While Germantown aldermen voted unanimously in favor of the deal, the other elected bodies may be more of a challenge over the next week.