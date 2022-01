After a work session Wednesday evening, district leaders opted to remove the mask requirement.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Masks are no longer required for students and staff of the Germantown Municipal School District.

After a work session Wednesday evening, district leaders opted to remove the mask requirement.

The requirement was in effect starting on January 3. The district is now highly recommending masks for students and staff.

The board first voted for a mask mandate on December 31.