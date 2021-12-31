Germantown Municipal School District to require masks in schools

The requirement will be in effect starting on Jan. 3 and is subject to review during the Germantown Board of Education's work session on Jan. 19.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District will require students and staff to wear masks when classes resume next week.

The requirement will be in effect starting on Monday, Jan. 3, and is subject to review during the Germantown Board of Education's work session on Jan. 19.

"GMSD desires to make every effort to keep all members of the GMSD community safe and limit loss of in-person instruction and learning," the district said in a statement.

Staff will return for an administrative day on Monday and students are set to return on Tuesday.

Shelby County said there were 3,004 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Friday, making a total of 166,471 cases and 2,696 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Heads up Germantown Municipal School District parents. From District: "After careful consideration of current circumstances, including Omicron variant, GMSD is RETURNING to mask requirement during school hours January 3; subject to review during board's work session Jan. 19." — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) December 31, 2021

The department said 584 of the new cases are pediatric, and there are currently 2,810 active pediatric cases. There are 13,707 active cases in the county.

There have been a total of 30,585 pediatric cases during the pandemic.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth COVID19 update for Friday, December 31, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/zPjQqe6BKB — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 31, 2021