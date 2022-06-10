Gestalt Community Schools buys former Malco Majestic property in Hickory Hill

Gestalt officials said the planned development will include a new facility for the Power Center Academy K-8 schools, three miles from the existing school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local charter school system has a new facility planned for southeast Memphis, at the former Malco Majestic location in Hickory Hill.

Gestalt Community Schools announced Friday it bought the property at the corner of Riverdale and Winchester Road for $2.5 million. The property includes a 80,000 square-foot building and 17 acres of land.

Gestalt officials said the planned development will include a new facility for the Power Center Academy K-8 schools, three miles from the existing school. They said they will host meetings with the public and potential partners over the next two months about the development. Preliminary ideas include an urban farm, fine arts facility, sports space, and more affordable housing.

Gestalt has been in Hickory Hill since 2008. This is the third property the schools have purchased – which include Eden Square Town Center in 2010 and Mendenhall Square Shopping Center in 2018. Gestalt said it partnered with Gill Properties, Inc. and Pinnacle Financial Partners to buy the property.

"We believe the partnership between school and community is critical for a thriving education system." said Yetta Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Gestalt Community Schools, in a news release. “Hickory Hill is a flourishing community with a rich history; strong community partners; and tremendous opportunities. Since our founding, one of Gestalt’s top priorities is to rebuild and revitalize the communities where our scholars live, learn and play. This broadens our impact.”

For information about Gestalt Community Schools, visit http://www.gestaltcs.org/.