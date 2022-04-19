Gov. Bill Lee: Federal proposal to regulate new charter schools would 'exacerbate inequities'

Eighteen governors wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Education expressing their concerns over a new charter school proposal.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — On Monday, 18 Republican governors wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Education. None of them want a new proposal that focuses on charter school funding to go into effect this year.

"We oppose any attempts by the federal government to act as a national charter school board, impose a top-down and one-size-fits-all approach, and undermine the authority of parents to choose the educational option best for their child," the governors wrote.

Tennessee already has a set list of criteria its local school boards must consider when reviewing applications for new charter schools.

" [Charter school] is not a model that fits all communities," said Elizabeth Fiveash, director of policy for the Tennessee Charter School Center. "Charter schools are purely choice. They're an option for students and parents."

The school boards in Knox, Anderson and Sevier counties are all prepared to review charter school applications that meet the minimum criteria. However, none of them have had any applicants in the past few years.

"If applicants don't see a need in a community or across the state, then they're less likely to just submit an application," Fiveash said. "Charter schools are public schools. They're serving students and families of the community."

A proposed rule from the federal government would expand the criteria necessary for new charter schools to receive federal funding, according to the governors.

The state leaders said they're concerned it will disadvantage some students.