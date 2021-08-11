Gov. Bill Lee holds virtual town hall on funding for education in Tennessee

The governor hosted a forum for parents from across Tennessee, including for those in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee held a virtual event Tuesday on funding for education in the state.

The governor hosted a forum for parents from across Tennessee, including for those in Shelby County. Folks from different education departments took part as well.

Governor Lee's policy director discussed public school funding and accountability.

Bishop Charles Lampkin of Memphis had this advice for state leaders.

“You have a huge state to serve. You can get a lot more done if you listen and put your feelings out there, if you listen to what these parents saying, they are parents. They want to do the right thing for their children,” said Lampkin.

Other parents also said the need for more parental involvement with educators is critical to create better outcomes for students.

Another Tennessee Department of Education Twitter Town Hall will be held November 16. Learn more HERE.