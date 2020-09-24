Governor Bill Lee, education commissioner announces significant learning loss in third graders

Gov. Bill Lee held a press briefing on Wednesday which focused on education concerns amid COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Governor Bill Lee held a press briefing Wednesday that focused on education and the effort to get kids back into the classroom for their well-being.

“The department has identified trends that indicate real challenges that have been experienced by students at all levels,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Those challenges center around learning loss.

“We are seeing through this report an alarm that’s been sounded,” said Lee. “Especially with regards to not only the short term impacts on kids but the long term impacts on our state.”

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn shared data on how students are performing after a significant time away from the classroom.

“We are seeing a significant decrease in the proficiency of students entering school this fall. Specifically, we are estimating 50% decrease in proficiency in third-grade reading,” explained Schwinn. “We are projecting a 65 percent in third-grade mathematics.”

The education commissioner also added that younger grades are more impacted than higher grades. She also explained that this could have long term income and problem-solving issues.

“A loss of one-third of a school’s year’s worth of learning would reduce the subsequent earned income of every student by about 3 percent,” Schwinn said.

Schwinn tells parents it will take families, districts and the state working closely together to overcome learning loss challenges.

“As they’re (districts) giving these assessments typically what happens is teachers will be having those conferences with parents, letting them know how each individual child is doing.”

Gov. Bill Lee also addressed the vacant seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg at Wednesday’s conference.

“The vacancy should absolutely be filled,” commented Lee. “The presidency has a responsibility to provide a nominee.”

The governor went on to say that “a third of our U.S. presidents in history have appointed a nominee or a Supreme Court justice in an election year.”

Gov. Lee also said the Constitution is clear in the leadership’s right to fill the seat.